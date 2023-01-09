DIARY-Top Economic Events to Mar. 30

For other diaries, please see:

Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions Political and General News

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, JANUARY 7 NEW ORLEANS - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine L Mann is a Panellist at the American Economics Association Annual Meeting 'The World Economy: Where to from here?', - 1615 GMT. SUNDAY, JANUARY 8 NEW ORLEANS, United States - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill chairs a panel discussion on monetary policy toolkits at the American Economic Association's annual conference in New Orleans - 1300 GMT MONDAY, JANUARY 9

** NEW YORK - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill gives speech at the Money Market Association of New York University (Money Marketeers) Event 'The UK Economic and Monetary Policy Outlook' – 2345 GMT ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated conversation on the economic outlook before the Rotary Club of Atlanta – 1730 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 ** STOCKHOLM - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell participates in "Panel 3: Central Bank Independence and the Mandate – Evolving Views" before the International Symposium on Central Bank Independence the hosted by the Sveriges Riksbank, in Stockholm, Sweden. - 1400 GMT

** STOCKHOLM - Speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at the International Symposium on Central Bank Independence organised by Sveriges Riksbank in honour of Stefan Ingves – 1010 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey chairs panel discussion on central bank independence and the environment at an event hosted by Sweden's Riksbank - 0930 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Senior central bank officials and prominent academics will participate in four panels that address central bank independence from various angles – climate, payments, mandates and global policy coordination. Participants include but are not limited to: Andrew Bailey (Governor, Bank of England), Haruhiko Kuroda (Governor, Bank of Japan), Tiff Macklem (Governor, Bank of Canada) Isabel Schnabel (Member of the Executive Board, ECB) Claudia Buch (Vice President, Bundesbank), Jerome Powell (Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System) Pablo Hernández de Cos (Governor, Banco de España) STOCKHOLM - Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem is a panellist at Sveriges Riksbank's International Symposium on Central Bank Independence – 1010 GMT STOCKHOLM - The Swedish central bank organises an international symposium to mark the end of Stefan Ingves’ time as Riksbank governor - 0930 GMT. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11 STOCKHOLM - Meeting of the Executive Board of the Riksbank – 1000 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache to give a lecture "Managing the Government Pension Fund Global in uncertain times" at Skagenfonden's New Year's conference - 1200 GMT. THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 ** LONDON - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine L Mann gives lecture at Alliance Manchester Business School, University of Manchester 'Challenges facing the UK economy, challenges facing monetary policy: a comparative look' MALVERN, PA., United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the Main Line Chamber of Commerce Economic Forecast 2023 and Annual Meeting, in Malvern, Pa. - 1230 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan to hold quarterly branch managers' meeting. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to make opening remarks ST. LOUIS - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks and participates in moderated conversation on the U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy before virtual Wisconsin Bankers Association Midwest Economic Forecast Forum - 1630 GMT. RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Virginia Bankers Association/Virginia Chamber of Commerce Financial Forecast event – 1740 GMT. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia Economic Outlook Survey, and participates in panel of regional business leaders on the economic trends that will impact Greater Philadelphia in 2023, in Philadelphia. - 1520 GMT MONDAY, JANUARY 16

** BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels TUESDAY, JANUARY 17 ** BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 18) WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book. - 1900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting – 0800 GMT. THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

** BOSTON, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives opening remarks before the "Housing, Place, and Flexible Work: The Future of the New England Economy" conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, in Boston, Mass. - 1400 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference following the announcement of the policy rate decision – 0930 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0900 GMT. SUNDAY, JANUARY 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 19 and 20 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 STOCKHOLM - Meeting of the Executive Board of the Riksbank – 1200 GMT. PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for January – 1330 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 17-18 policy meeting - 2350 GMT FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Feb. 1) WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7 QUEBEC CITY, Canada – Speech by Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem at CFA Society Quebec – 1745 GMT. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 1 - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. February 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13 ** BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

** BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16 OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives her annual address "Economic perspectives" to the Supervisory Council of Norges Bank and invited guests – 1700 GMT. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0830 GMT TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February – 1330 GMT. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0100 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Finland WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1 ** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

** OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement THURSDAY, MARCH 9 ** TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Mar. 10) TUESDAY, MARCH 14

** TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 17 and 18 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 ** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, MARCH 16

** BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT ** BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MARCH 17

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT SUNDAY, MARCH 19 ** TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 9-10 policy meeting - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, MARCH 21

** WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 22) WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22 ** WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

** WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MARCH 23 ** BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT

** OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 1/23 - 0930 GMT ** LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT ** BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, MARCH 30

** BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)