This is Forwardism. The All-New BMW 7 and the First-Ever BMW i7

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India • New BMW flagship design showcasing presence, progressiveness and emotion.

• Expressive front: Split headlights with BMW Crystal Headlights and BMW ‘Iconic Glow’ Kidney Grille.

• Modern cockpit with illuminated BMW Interaction Bar and Widescreen Curved Display.

• Rear-seat cinema: Executive Lounge Seating and fold-down 31.3'' 8K Resolution BMW Theatre Screen with Amazon Fire TV. #ThisisForwardism #BMW7 #BMWi7 #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure The seventh generation all-new BMW 7 Series has been launched in India along with the first-ever BMW i7. With this, the BMW flagship will be available in petrol, diesel and electric powertrains. The BMW 740i M Sport is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai while the all-electric BMW i7 xDrive60 is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU). Diesel variant will be introduced later. The cars can be booked at BMW India dealerships. Deliveries will commence from March 2023.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The seventh generation of the BMW 7 Series marks a turning point. It is a symbol of ‘Forwardism’ that continuously challenges the ordinary, a unique quality distinguishing those who shape what’s next. But one thing hasn’t changed - it is still the measure for all things luxury. The all-new 7 is the face of the new luxury class design language which stuns through its presence, progressiveness and emotion. The 7 once again reaffirms its status as an innovation leader and a pioneer of trailblazing digital experience. It is a statement, a piece of art – ensuring lasting fascination tomorrow and beyond.” Commenting on the launch of the first-ever BMW i7, Mr. Pawah added, “The first-ever BMW i7 is a true all-electric luxury sedan that clearly demonstrates how an exclusive driving experience can be combined with an unwavering commitment to sustainability. The i7 offers all-electric innovation, visionary design, and powerful driving dynamics so that you can make a striking impression everywhere you go. Built for the luminaries with next-level style and substance, it is undeniably alluring from the inside out.” The cars are available at an ex-showroom price of - The all-new BMW 740i M Sport - INR 1,70,00,000 The first-ever BMW i7 xDrive60 - INR 1,95,00,000 *Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.

The car is available in following paintworks – Oxide Grey, Mineral White, Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue and BMW Individual Dravit Grey. For the first time, customers can also choose the optionally available dual tone paintworks. Black Sapphire roof paintwork is available with Oxide Grey, Aventurine Red, Tanzanite Blue or Dravit Grey exterior. Oxide Grey roof paintwork is available with Black Sapphire, Aventurine Red, Tanzanite Blue or Dravit Grey exterior.

BMW Individual Leather ‘Merino’ upholstery comes in Amarone, Tartufo, Mocha, Black and Smoke White. BMW Individual leather ‘Merino’ with exclusive contents is optionally available, including Leather Merino - Cashmere Wool combination.

The new BMW 7 Series features a host of innovations such as BMW Kidney Grille with Iconic Glow, BMW Crystal Headlights with Iconic Glow, automatic doors, BMW Curved Display, BMW Interaction Bar, BMW Theatre Screen, Executive Lounge Seating, Smartphone-style touchscreen control panels in the rear doors.

BMW ConnectedDrive technology breaks the innovation barrier and turns the car into an interconnected digital device. It includes BMW ID, MyBMW App, Digital Key Plus, Emergency Call, Real-time Traffic Information, Remote Services, smartphone parking and Amazon Fire TV.

The car comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometers. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation. The high-voltage battery in BMW i7 is covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometers.

BMW India Financial Services offers a complete package for loan, insurance and vehicle services. Benefits include flexible and customized ownership plans like BMW 360° Ultimate which give assured buyback value up to 5 years. Customers will also enjoy attractive offers to trade-in / upgrade to a new BMW.

The all-new BMW 7 and first-ever BMW i7 make a visual statement by taking a considerable leap forward in terms of design and dimensions. They represent the new face of BMW luxury class. The headlights are divided into two parts. At the top are the daytime running lights, complete with the BMW Crystal Headlights. Their sparkling Swarovski crystals reflect ambient light in a multi-faceted way even when not illuminated, resulting in an impressive shimmering effect. Underneath are the LED headlights for high beam and low beam. Another distinguished feature is the strikingly illuminated BMW Iconic Glow kidney grille surround that lends an unmistakeable appearance. The all-new BMW 7 Series exceeds the length of its predecessor by 131mm (5,391 mm), a key factor adding to its majestic comfort.

The first-ever BMW i7 additionally offers the comfort-enhancing feature of automatic door opening and closing via just a touch on the door handles, the buttons in the BMW Interaction Bar or the rear door trim or the car key.

In the interior, the innovative BMW Interaction Bar defines the revolutionary cockpit design. This backlit bar looks like a piece of crystal jewellery where air vents are integrated almost invisibly. Using this touch-enabled bar, passengers can also adjust ambient lighting, air conditioning as well as its appearance. The freestanding BMW Curved Display adds even more high-tech appeal.

Unique and innovative features in the rear take comfort to a new level. A key feature here is Rear Seat Entertainment Experience with BMW Theatre Screen. The 31.3-inch touch screen with 8K resolution extends down from the ceiling to turn the car into a mobile home cinema as the windows blinds and panorama glass roof automatically close. BMW is the first manufacturer to integrate Amazon Fire TV (with highspeed data links) enabling comprehensive entertainment for the perfect travel experience. Equally extraordinary is the panoramic glass roof sky lounge, which is around 40 per cent larger than the predecessor. The Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System provides an exceptional audio experience at concert hall level. Another highlight is the 5.5-inch smartphone-style touchscreen control panels in the rear doors.

The Executive Lounge Seating behind the front passenger reclines to 42.5 degrees, offering a true first-class experience thanks to multifunction seats, massage function, active seat ventilation and rear console. The sophisticated yet modern look is complemented by newly developed upholstery and high-end materials such as the BMW Individual Merino leather/wool-cashmere optionally available in BMW i7.

My Modes can be used to turn every journey into an individual experience by combining sound, light, temperature, suspension settings and seat functions to create a particular mood. Other than Personal Mode, Sport Mode and Efficient mode, the new BMW 7 Series is offered with multiple new modes: My Mode Relax, My Mode Theatre and My Mode Expressive.

My Mode Relax combines calm images in the Control Display, seat massage and a gentle soundscape to encourage occupants to unwind. In addition, drivers can black out the window areas and the panoramic glass roof. In My Mode Theatre, the BMW Theatre Screen folds down, the interior is dimmed, and the seat moved into a comfortable viewing position. My Mode Expressive accentuates the driving experience with lively colours and patterns as well as BMW IconicSounds Electric.

BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes the freestanding BMW Curved Display with Navigation with real-time traffic information and augmented view. It includes a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel, a 14.9-inch Control Display and BMW Head-up Display.

The latest BMW iDrive with Operating System 8 offers all the possibilities for interaction between occupants and the vehicle – using touch, gesture or speech. It is complemented by the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant system which has a self-learning intelligence that adopts a driver’s individual habits, proactively provides useful tips on new driving functions and seamlessly integrates smartphone apps. Wireless smartphone integration and regular Remote Software Upgrades ensure that the car is always up to date.

My BMW app functions include popular options for keeping an eye on the current vehicle status at all times as well as Learning Navigation which offers destination suggestions and traffic information based on the owner’s driving habits. In addition, a Near-field communication (NFC) card can be activated as a vehicle key, customers can also use My BMW app to turn a smartphone and a smartwatch into a digital key. It enables customers to automatically open, close and start the vehicle. Customer can also share the digital key with up to 5 users.

The spread of Driver Assistance Systems is more extensive. They support the driver and also increase comfort and safety. Standard equipment includes functions like Cruise Control, Attentiveness Assistant, Parking Assistant Professional with remote parking via smartphone and Reversing Assistant. Driving Asssitant Professional on BMW i7 further adds active cruise control with Stop&Go function, along with Steering and Lane Control Assistant.

The BMW 7 Series also delivers a new level of dynamic performance. It is larger than its predecessor, but still offers the typical BMW sportiness and agility due to combined intelligent connectivity of all control systems. Integral Active Steering available on BMW i7 makes even lighter work of manoeuvring with the rear wheel steering, increases agility at moderate speeds and enhances poise and assurance when changing lanes and cornering at high speeds.

The BMW flagship is offered in petrol 740i M Sport and the all-electric BMW i7. Diesel will be offered later.

Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol engine of the BMW 740i M Sport melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The three-litre six-cylinder engine produces an output of 381 hp and a maximum torque of 520 Nm at 1,850 – 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 – 100 km / hr in just 5.4 seconds with a top speed of 250 Km/hr. The eight-speed Steptronic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency.

Fifth generation BMW eDrive technology in the BMW i7 xDrive60 features a highly integrated drive unit within a single housing that is powered by an electric motor, single-speed transmission and power electronics. The car instantly accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hr in 4.7 seconds with a top speed of 240 km/hr. It produces an output of 544 hp and a maximum torque of 745 Nm. The extremely slim (110 mm) and high-voltage lithium-ion recyclable battery integrated in the floor has a net capacity of 101.7 kWh providing a range of up to 625 kms (WLTP).

The car ensures fast and hassle-free charging. Charging time is: 195 kW DC Charger: 10%-80% in 34 min (170 kms added range in 10 min*) 22 kW AC Charger: 0%-100% in about 5 hrs 11 kW AC Charger: 0%-100% in about 10.5 hrs The BMW i7 comes with a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging up to 22kW.

BMW Group India has one of the best charging networks in luxury segment with fast chargers at BMW dealer network in 32 cities across India. BMW dealer network across India welcomes owners of electric vehicles of all brands for fast and convenient charging at nominal rates.

Sustainability is in the DNA of BMW long before Sheer Driving Pleasure begins. BMW principle of Circular Economy - ‘RE:THINK, RE:DUCE, RE:USE, RE:CYCLE’ cuts down use of primary raw materials and increases secondary materials. Reduction of carbon footprint is achieved throughout the value chain and all stages of lifecycle by making comprehensive use of natural and recyclable materials and production with 100% green electricity.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution, Driving Experience Control switch and many other innovative technologies.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

Internet: www.bmw.in Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official #BMW #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure

