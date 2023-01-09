Left Menu

UN chief calls for 'massive investments' for Pakistan recovery

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 14:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 14:02 IST
UN chief calls for 'massive investments' for Pakistan recovery
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for massive support from donors to help Pakistan with a rebuilding effort from devastating floods which is expected to cost more than $16 billion.

"We must match the heroic response of the people of Pakistan with our own efforts and massive investments to strengthen their communities for the future," he said at the opening of a major conference in Geneva.

Guterres said that Pakistan had been "doubly victimised" by both climate chaos and a global financial system that denied middle-income countries financing and debt relief and stressed the need for creative solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023