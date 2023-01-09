UN chief calls for 'massive investments' for Pakistan recovery

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for massive support from donors to help Pakistan with a rebuilding effort from devastating floods which is expected to cost more than $16 billion.

"We must match the heroic response of the people of Pakistan with our own efforts and massive investments to strengthen their communities for the future," he said at the opening of a major conference in Geneva.

Guterres said that Pakistan had been "doubly victimised" by both climate chaos and a global financial system that denied middle-income countries financing and debt relief and stressed the need for creative solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)