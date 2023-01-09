FalconX launches "Global Immersion Program Cohort 2"

FalconX, a US-based accelerator and gateway for international startups announced the launch of ''Global Immersion Program Cohort 2''. This program is designed to help Indian entrepreneurs grow and scale their companies in the US with the help of industry experts and corporate partners in Silicon Valley. The program includes an Entrepreneurial MasterClass, sessions on topics such as go to-market strategy, sales, pricing, and fundraising, and one-on-one mentorship from over 40 industry leaders. The program culminates with a Technology Day where selected startups have the opportunity to pitch their startup to an audience of over 150 industry experts and venture capitalists.

FalconX also announced the launch of its first venture fund in 2023, with a focus on global early-stage B2B companies in the AI/ML, AR/VR, cleantech, Healthtech, and cloud infrastructure sectors. The fund will invest towards the scale and growth of the startups mentored through the FalconX Gateway including those graduating from its well-regarded Global Immersion Program. The initial fund of $20 million will be managed by Murali Chirala and Vivek Vipul as General Partners. Speaking on the launch of ''Global Immersion Program Cohort 2'' B.V. Jagadeesh Co-founders of Falconx and Managing Partner of Kaaj Ventures-​​FalconX, said, ''Entrepreneurship will play a crucial role in propelling India to the top of the global economic rankings by 2047. Innovation and technology will be critical to achieving this goal, and FalconX will play a vital role in shaping their success." Speaking on the Occasion Murali Chirala, CEO FalconX said "India is the single most promising geography globally for technological innovation moving forward".

With a team of veteran technology entrepreneurs and angel investors at the helm, FalconX has quickly established itself as a respected accelerator for technology startups. The company's founders BV Jagadeesh, Murali Chirala, Raju Reddy, Ashish Gupta, Pradeep Aswani, Praveen Akkiraju, Krishna Yarlagadda, Anurag Jain, Raju Indukuri, and JP Vejendla, provide mentorship and support to the startups they invest in, dramatically increasing their chances of success.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)