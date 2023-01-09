Left Menu

Tata Motors begins delivery of mini truck Ace

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 15:33 IST
Tata Motors begins delivery of mini truck Ace
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors on Monday kicked off customer deliveries of the electric version of its mini truck 'Ace' with price starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Initially, the company will commercially introduce the electric mini truck in ten cities, starting with Delhi, Pune and Mumbai followed by Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh told reporters here.

The first fleet of 25 vehicles of the Ace EV was delivered to e-commerce, FMCG and courier companies, and their logistics service providers, including Amazon, Delhivery, DHL (Express & Supply Chain), FedEx, Flipkart, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, MoEVing, Safexpress and Trent Ltd. The homegrown auto major had unveiled the Ace EV in May last year and signed pacts with leading e-commerce players such as Amazon, BigBasket, City Link, DOT, Flipkart, LetsTransport, MoEVing and Yelo EV, to supply the vehicle with orders for 39,000 units at the time of unveiling.

Asked about the current order size, he said the number has increased without disclosing details, with good interest coming from FMCG firms, parcel and courier companies. Wagh said Tata Motors is trying to fulfill the orders at the earliest but due to supply chain issues, specially the recent Covid-19 outbreak in some countries, its production has been hampered a bit but the company has enough capacity available at its manufacturing plant at Pant Nagar.

He said Tata Motors has spent time since unveiling the product last year to fine tune it and prove its performance across applications, and also comply with the new regulation on battery standards. ''The introduction of the Ace EVs on Indian roads marks a big step forward in the journey towards zero-emission cargo mobility,'' Wagh said. Further, he said, ''The holistic solution co-created with our partners effectively caters to a variety of intra-city distribution needs and delivers a superior value proposition to all stakeholders.'' Tata Motors said the Ace EV is the first product featuring its 'EVOGEN' powertrain that offers a certified range of 154 kilometres on single charge.

It is powered by a 27kW (36hp) motor with 130Nm of peak torque.

It comes with a standard complimentary five-year annual maintenance contract. Tata Motors had launched its mini truck Ace with conventional engine in 2005 targetting last mile delivery segment and has sold over 20 lakh units in total.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023