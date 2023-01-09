Left Menu

Govt authorises MEDEPC to issue registration certificates for export of mobile phones, electronic items

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 17:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 17:04 IST
Govt authorises MEDEPC to issue registration certificates for export of mobile phones, electronic items
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Monday authorised Mobile and Electronic Devices Export Promotion Council (MEDEPC) to issue registration-cum-membership certificate, a key document for exporters, for certain products related to the sector including smartphone, smart watch, monitors and parts of mobile phones.

According to the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP), a Registration-cum-Membership Certificate (RCMC) is required for exporters in order to avail benefits under the policy. Holding the certificate can also help exporters in availing benefits with respect to customs and excise.

This certificate is issued by export promotion councils, and commodity boards.

''MEDEPC has been included in the appendix 2T of FTP 2015-20 for issuing RCMC for specific items, with immediate effect,'' the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

Appendix 2T of the policy includes 36 different export promotion councils, and commodity boards.

Earlier the RCMC for these products was issued by Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) or Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council.

The certificates issued by the TEPC till January 9, 2023 will remain valid till their expiry, it said.

MEDEPC can issue certificates for items such as monitors, projectors, television; printer, photocopying machine; automatic data processing machine; vibrator motor; static convertors; parts of electrical transformers; lithium ion battery for cellular mobile phones; parts of accumulators; parts of mobile; semiconductor devices; and charging cable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023