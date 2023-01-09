German finance regulator warns of 'Godfather' malware attacks

German finance regulator BaFin on Monday warned consumers that the malware known as "Godfather," which records user input, has been attacking 400 banking and cryptocurrency apps, including some in Germany.

BaFin said that it was unclear how the malware infected consumers' devices. The malware displays fake websites of regular apps that can collect user login details and transmit them to cyber criminals, BaFin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)