Left Menu

The Good Glamm Group extends collaboration with Delhivery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:34 IST
The Good Glamm Group extends collaboration with Delhivery
  • Country:
  • India

South Asia's largest content-to-commerce conglomerate The Good Glamm Group has extended its collobaration with integrated logistics provider Delhivery to implement end-to-end supply chain solutions.

As their long-standing supply chain partner, Delhivery has customised its services to complement the brand's rapid growth and evolving logistics requirements.

Starting from express parcel services, the Good Glamm Group now leverages the full suite of supply chain solutions, including warehousing and transportation across part-truckload freight, full-truckload freight, and last-mile customer deliveries, Delhivery said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The two companies have advanced their partnership on technology as well.

''Delhivery's services backed by technology, data, and infrastructure capabilities have driven higher efficiency, speed, and extended reach for them and their customers at every stage of their growth journey,'' Delhivery Chief Operating Officer Ajith Pai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023