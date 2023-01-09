Pride Café opens in Bengaluru with focus on LBGTQIA+ community

Travel technology company Amadeus joined hands with Bengaluru-based NGO Solidarity Foundation by launching 'Pride Café', which is said to be a first-of-its-kind initiative in India aimed at empowering the LGBTQIA+ community with livelihood opportunities.

As part of the initiative, Amadeus is sponsoring two mobile food trucks that employ 12 members from the LGBTQIA+ community, seven of whom have already been recruited.

This unique initiative is supported by many organisations including WeWork (Location partner), Agape Hospitalities Consultants (Operations Partner), and the Aravani Art Project and Desavous (Design Partner) who joined the Solidarity Foundation, and Amadeus to launch Pride Café here, a release said.

The food trucks, which began operations on Monday, will offer breakfast, lunch, snacks, and tea/coffee services at the WeWork Galaxy on Residency Road, Bengaluru.

Stating that the project's vision is to facilitate an enriched dialogue between community members and society, the release said, as per a livelihood needs assessment of the LGBTQIA+ communities (conducted by Solidarity Foundation, Sangama, and Best Practices Foundation), the average daily income in the community is Rs 384.

The exclusion of the community from the workforce stands as the primary reason for these low economic gains, it said.

It further said every member has received training in English, computers, financial literacy, mental well-being, and the hospitality skills needed to operate and own a mobile kitchen vehicle.

The initiative has an equal pay policy for all employees, including those serving in the kitchen, truck, cleaning, cooking and service roles, as a first step towards an inclusive future, it added.

