MIUI 14 beta now available for Xiaomi 12 Lite

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 21:22 IST
Image Credit: Xiaomi

The beta version of MIUI 14, the latest Android 13-based user interface for Xiaomi devices, is now available for Xiaomi 12 Lite users in India and globally. The beta program allows eligible users to experience the new features in advance.

The MIUI 14 beta version will be released on a batch-by-batch basis via an OTA update and only a select group of users will be able to access it. To know more about the beta program, visit the Xiaomi Community page.

Launched in December 2022, MIUI 14 focuses on convenience and simplicity, with refined details and smooth operations. According to Xiaomi, the new interface optimizes system space occupation and reduces the number of unremovable system applications to eight. Structural codings are reorganized and system resources allocations are optimized to make the operating system smoother. Third-party applications are also accessible, creating a seamless experience throughout the system. Furthermore, MIUI 14 offers new widgets, improved on-device privacy protection, and new features in device interconnectivity.

