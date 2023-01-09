Left Menu

Jio expands 5G services in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 09-01-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 21:29 IST
Jio expands 5G services in Andhra Pradesh

Expanding its network fast, Reliance Jio on Monday launched its True 5G services in temple-town Tirupati and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

A Jio release said, the telecom company has already launched 5G services in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and Tirumala Hills.

Jio so far invested Rs 26,000 crore on its telecom network in Andhra Pradesh and another Rs 6,500 crore for 5G services.

''We are happy to expand our 5G network in Andhra Pradesh. By the end of this year, we will expand our 5G services to every town, mandal and village across the State,'' Jio AP CEO Mandapalli Mahesh Kumar said in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023