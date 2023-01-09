Jio expands 5G services in Andhra Pradesh

Expanding its network fast, Reliance Jio on Monday launched its True 5G services in temple-town Tirupati and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

A Jio release said, the telecom company has already launched 5G services in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and Tirumala Hills.

Jio so far invested Rs 26,000 crore on its telecom network in Andhra Pradesh and another Rs 6,500 crore for 5G services.

''We are happy to expand our 5G network in Andhra Pradesh. By the end of this year, we will expand our 5G services to every town, mandal and village across the State,'' Jio AP CEO Mandapalli Mahesh Kumar said in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)