Iran could be contributing to war crimes by sending drones to Russia - White House

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 22:24 IST
Iran could be contributing to war crimes in Ukraine by providing drones to Russia, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"Their weapons are being used to kill civilians in Ukraine and to try to plunge cities into cold and darkness which, from our point of view, puts Iran in a place where it could potentially be contributing to widespread war crimes," Sullivan told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

