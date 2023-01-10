Mamata launches vehicle location control centre, app to boost security for women

As part of efforts to enhance security for women in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated a new vehicle location control centre and mobile app.

These would help the police track movement of vehicles, as well as keep a tab on crimes on women inside moving cars.

''All vehicles will have a tracking system and police will be able to monitor the speed of the vehicle, or if any crime is being committed inside a moving vehicle,'' Banerjee said.

There will also be one panic button in each vehicle, pressing which will alert the police, she added.

