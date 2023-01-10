Left Menu

Mamata launches vehicle location control centre, app to boost security for women

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-01-2023 00:56 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 00:54 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
As part of efforts to enhance security for women in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated a new vehicle location control centre and mobile app.

These would help the police track movement of vehicles, as well as keep a tab on crimes on women inside moving cars.

''All vehicles will have a tracking system and police will be able to monitor the speed of the vehicle, or if any crime is being committed inside a moving vehicle,'' Banerjee said.

There will also be one panic button in each vehicle, pressing which will alert the police, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

