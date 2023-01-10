BRIEF-Apple Plans To Drop Key Broadcom Chip To Use In-House Design- Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 02:44 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 02:42 IST
* APPLE PLANS TO DROP KEY BROADCOM CHIP TO USE IN-HOUSE DESIGN- BLOOMBERG NEWS
* APPLE IS ALSO SWAPPING OUT QUALCOMM FOR HOMEGROWN MODEM - BLOOMBERG NEWS * APPLE ALSO AIMS TO READY ITS FIRST CELLULAR MODEM CHIP BY THE END OF 2024 OR EARLY 2025 - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text [https://bit.ly/3Zlxvjg] Further company coverage:
Also Read: Pele brought glamour and goals to the Big Apple
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- APPLE
Advertisement