Left Menu

BRIEF-Apple Plans To Drop Key Broadcom Chip To Use In-House Design- Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 02:44 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 02:42 IST
BRIEF-Apple Plans To Drop Key Broadcom Chip To Use In-House Design- Bloomberg News
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

* APPLE PLANS TO DROP KEY BROADCOM CHIP TO USE IN-HOUSE DESIGN- BLOOMBERG NEWS

* APPLE IS ALSO SWAPPING OUT QUALCOMM FOR HOMEGROWN MODEM - BLOOMBERG NEWS * APPLE ALSO AIMS TO READY ITS FIRST CELLULAR MODEM CHIP BY THE END OF 2024 OR EARLY 2025 - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text [https://bit.ly/3Zlxvjg] Further company coverage:

Also Read: Pele brought glamour and goals to the Big Apple

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reopens border; China reports three COVID deaths for Jan 8 and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reop...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023