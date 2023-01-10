Rocket released in Europe's first satellite launch

Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket was released from its carrier aircraft late on Monday, a key stage of Western Europe's first satellite launch that took off from the coastal town of Newquay in southwest England.

The rocket was released from under the wing of a modified Boeing 747 out over the Atlantic Ocean, at about 35,000 feet (10,668 meters). Nine small satellites will be deployed from the vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)