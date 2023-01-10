Rocket released in Europe's first satellite launch

Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket was released from its carrier aircraft late on Monday, a key stage of Western Europe's first satellite launch that took off from the coastal town of Newquay in southwest England.

The rocket was released from under the wing of a modified Boeing 747 out over the Atlantic Ocean, at about 35,000 feet (10,668 meters). Nine small satellites will be deployed from the vehicle. Heralded by the British government as the birth of a home-grown launch industry, more than 2,000 space fans had gathered to cheer when the "Cosmic Girl" aircraft lifted from the runway in the seaside resort in southwest England.

Virgin Orbit, part-owned by British billionaire Richard Branson, said the satellites would be deployed into lower Earth orbit (LEO) in its first mission outside its United States base. The company said on Twitter that LauncherOne had successfully reached Earth orbit. (Additional reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Nick Macfie, Kate Holton and Sandra Maler)

