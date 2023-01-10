Left Menu

European satellite launch fails to reach orbit

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 05:40 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 05:40 IST
The first attempt to launch a satellite from western Europe appeared to have failed early on Tuesday when Virgin Orbit reported an "anomaly" that had prevented its rocket from reaching orbit.

The mission had left from the coastal town of Newquay in southwest England, with Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket carried under the wing of a modified Boeing 747 and later released over the the Atlantic Ocean. Virgin Orbit, part-owned by British billionaire Richard Branson, had planned to deploy nine satellites into lower Earth orbit (LEO) in its first mission outside its United States base.

"We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit," the company said. "We are evaluating the information." (Editing by Nick Macfie, Kate Holton and Sandra Maler)

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

Convergent Finance LLP and Manoj Chacko to co-found pure-play regional airline branded Fly91

