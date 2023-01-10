Microsoft in talks to invest $10 bln in ChatGPT owner -Semafor
Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 08:21 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 08:21 IST
Microsoft Corp is said to be in talks to invest $10 billion into OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, Semafor reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The funding includes other venture firms and will value San Francisco-based OpenAI at $29 billion, the report said.
OpenAI made the ChatGPT chatbot available for free public testing on Nov. 30. A chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts.
