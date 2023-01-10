China stocks slip on doubts around sustainability of rally

Left Menu

** Other Asian shares fell following hawkish comments from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials overnight, with investors turning cautious ahead of key inflation data due this week. ** "It's unlikely that fundamentals and policies will improve significantly as the Spring Festival will arrive soon," Guosheng Securities said in a note, adding that it's better to accumulate lower-valued companies rater than chasing high-flying stocks at current stage.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 10-01-2023 10:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 10:31 IST
Representative Image
China stocks on Tuesday snapped a six-session winning streak, as some investors booked profits on doubts over the sustainability of the market's rebound that was driven by the country's abrupt drop of its zero-COVID policy. ** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index slipped 0.1% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Index lost 0.2%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.3%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 0.5%. ** Other Asian shares fell following hawkish comments from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials overnight, with investors turning cautious ahead of key inflation data due this week.

** "It's unlikely that fundamentals and policies will improve significantly as the Spring Festival will arrive soon," Guosheng Securities said in a note, adding that it's better to accumulate lower-valued companies rater than chasing high-flying stocks at current stage. ** The market is shifting from "expectation-driven" to "fundamental-driven", they said. The CSI 300 had rebounded roughly 15% since November on bets over China's reopening.

** China's week-long Spring Festival holiday starts on Jan 21. ** Chinese fund managers had warned the next wave of market gains will be less broad-based, instead they will pay more attention to companies' fundamentals going forward.

** In China, trading was mixed, with healthcare and semiconductors up at least 1%, while new energy vehicles and defence shares both dropped more than 1%. ** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong, meanwhile, edged down 0.7%.

** Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note, "We believe the market is under-appreciating the far-reaching ramifications of reopening and the possibility that a robust cyclical recovery can occur despite lingering structural headwinds." ** "2023 will be a year for China equities to lead global market performance, in our view, with the momentum likely more concentrated in the 1H of the year."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

