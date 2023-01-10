CES 2023: OMRON Healthcare to Unveil New Efforts to Realize Vision of "Going for Zero" -- Zero Heart Attacks and Zero Strokes

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 6, 2023 /Kyodo JBN-Asianet/ -- - ''Viso,'' New UK Remote Patient Monitoring Service, to Be Launching in Early 2023 - OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the Company) is unveiling a new UK remote patient-monitoring service to realize its ''Going for Zero'' vision to eliminate heart attack and stroke at the world's largest Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2023). The Company is setting its sights on Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), one of the growing types of arrhythmias, and introduces a range of efforts to detect early AFib at CES 2023, which is taking place on January 5-8 in Las Vegas, the U.S.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202212271734-O2-jtQRl17o Detail of the booth exhibition is as follows: Themes at CES 2023 1. Early detection of heart diseases by using Blood Pressure Monitoring + ECG technology OMRON Healthcare is setting its sights on the growing Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), one of the heart conditions and a risk factor to cause cardiogenic cerebral infarction. As it presents subtle symptoms that come and go, or simply goes unnoticed, it is difficult to detect the disease at an early stage. However, early detection and appropriate treatment can reduce the heart attack and stroke risk. A study shows hypertension increases AFib risk to 3 times the average level. In the U.S., there are 116 million adults living with high blood pressure and 37 million of them have uncontrolled Stage 2 hypertension (*1). Research shows the prevalence of AFib will continue to increase over the next decade (*2) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 12.1 million people in the U.S. will have AFib in 2030 (*3). The Company has globally released the upper-arm blood pressure monitor with built-in ECG. With this innovative device, users and healthcare professionals are able to utilize home-monitored data for the treatment and, as a result, the early detection of AFib in hypertensive patients could be realized. Notes: (*1) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (October 14, 2022). ''Facts about hypertension,'' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/bloodpressure/facts.htm (*2) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (October 14, 2022). ''Atrial Fibrillation,'' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/atrial_fibrillation.htm (*3) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (October 14, 2022). ''Atrial Fibrillation,'' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/atrial_fibrillation.htm 2. Expansion of Digital Health The Company also unveiled the latest features, including a ''Personal Heart Health Coach'' and a ''Care Team'' in its OMRON connect (US/CAN/EMEA), which has been released in the U.S., Canada and EMEA markets. Under the ''Personal Heart Health Coach,'' the app analyzes vital data recorded with OMRON-connected devices by using AI technology and provides users with insights and guidance for behavior change along with recipe, health and exercise advice, and the target body weight and blood pressure matched to specific insights on a user's data. A ''Care Team'' feature will allow a user to assemble their own care team who can be a medical professional, friend, or family member. Team members can monitor the vital data in the app as well.

3. Innovation of Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Services - Viso, a new multi-disease RPM platform in the UK The service, scheduled to launch in early 2023, will help patients of chronic diseases share vital health data from their homes with their physicians. The service lets physicians monitor physical status and the medication adherence of their patients to improve chronic care management. In the UK, patients have an option to register with a General Practitioner (GP) who will care for a wide range of patients and conditions, from an initial visit to long-term treatment. Therefore, optimizing the distribution of their time and workloads is critical.

With Viso, patients are able to share their multiple vital data, including blood pressure and body weight, with their physicians while the physicians remotely monitor their patients' data between their office visits. Accumulated blood pressure data by Viso is analyzed by a medication program being developed by a University of Oxford team, and the app recommends a customized three-month medication plan for each patient to their doctors. With Viso, patients are also able to input their medication adherence and physical condition by answering the questionnaire that is supervised by specialist doctor. Therefore, the more the users use the app, the better it gets to know patients and how it can help them understand the condition. The app sends automatic notifications through physicians when a patient has readings that indicate if action needs to be taken, which spotlights the most urgent and high-risk needs. Viso can be integrated directly with the physician's Electronic Medical Record (EMR) so that the patients' records are safely and securely managed centrally and comprehensively. The Company is committed to support chronic disease patients in the UK and make a stride forward in realizing the early detection and treatment of heart attack and stroke. - VitalSight (TM), an RPM for patients with high blood pressure in the U.S. At CES 2023, a testimonial of a physician who has been using the VitalSight program since September 2020 is showcased. A coverage site introduces a treatment efficacy and the health economics of the RPM services along with the latest study data. Event overview Dates: Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 - Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Exhibition Style: Booth Booth No: 8604 Coverage Site: OMRON Healthcare at CES 2023 https://healthcare.omron.com/ces2023 Image for the landing page of the coverage site: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000242/202212271734/_prw_PI3fl_0S5hDt6S.jpg https://healthcare.omron.com/ (Global) Source: OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd.

