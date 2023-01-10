Left Menu

Amazon plans to shut three UK warehouses, impacting 1,200 jobs - PA

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 15:41 IST
Amazon plans to shut three UK warehouses, impacting 1,200 jobs - PA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon has said it plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move that will impact 1,200 jobs, PA Media reported on Tuesday.

An Amazon representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Seattle-based online retailer last week said it would

cut more than 18,000 roles , impacting its e-commerce and human resources organizations - the latest in a series of layoffs to affect the tech industry.

Separately, Amazon's UK business has also faced demands for better pay from its warehouse staff, about 300 of whom plan to go on strike

on Jan. 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023