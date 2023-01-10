Amazon plans to shut three UK warehouses, impacting 1,200 jobs - PA

Amazon has said it plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move that will impact 1,200 jobs, PA Media reported on Tuesday.

An Amazon representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Seattle-based online retailer last week said it would

cut more than 18,000 roles , impacting its e-commerce and human resources organizations - the latest in a series of layoffs to affect the tech industry.

Separately, Amazon's UK business has also faced demands for better pay from its warehouse staff, about 300 of whom plan to go on strike

on Jan. 25.

