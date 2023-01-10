Lupin gets US FDA nod for generic medicine to treat heart ailments
- Country:
- India
Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Prasugrel tablets.
The medicine is indicated to prevent other serious heart and blood vessel problems in patients with recent heart attacks, strokes and blood clots in stents.
The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) of Prasugrel tablets of strengths 5 mg and 10 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing.
These are the generic equivalent of Effient tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg of Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
''The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Goa, India,'' it added.
Prasugrel Tablets 5 mg and 10 mg had estimated annual sales of USD 18 million in the US, Lupin said citing IQVIA MAT September 2022 data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
In 2022, Goa saw Pramod Sawant's continuation as CM for 2nd term, addition of airport and concrete steps towards mining resumption
Team first always for Sreenidi Deccan's goal machine David Castaneda
Post-COP15, India needs to align national goals with global framework: Experts
Man arrested for raping Mumbai-based student in his bus in Goa
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist