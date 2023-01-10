Left Menu

Lupin gets US FDA nod for generic medicine to treat heart ailments

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 15:53 IST
Lupin gets US FDA nod for generic medicine to treat heart ailments
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Prasugrel tablets.

The medicine is indicated to prevent other serious heart and blood vessel problems in patients with recent heart attacks, strokes and blood clots in stents.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) of Prasugrel tablets of strengths 5 mg and 10 mg, the company said in a regulatory filing.

These are the generic equivalent of Effient tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg of Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

''The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Goa, India,'' it added.

Prasugrel Tablets 5 mg and 10 mg had estimated annual sales of USD 18 million in the US, Lupin said citing IQVIA MAT September 2022 data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023