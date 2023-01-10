Google enhances voice features in Docs and Slides

Google is improving voice features in Docs and Slides to help reduce transcription errors and minimize lost audio during transcription. The improvements also include expanded availability to most major browsers.

These features let you type and edit by speaking in Google Docs or in Google Slides speaker notes and present slides with automatic captions to display a speaker's words in real-time.

These updates are already rolling out to Rapid Release domains while the gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains will begin on February 6, 2023. The enhancements will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

In parallel, Google has added a new option to view non-printing characters in Google Docs. You can now choose to display non-printing characters in order to see how a document is laid out, go to View > "Show non-printing characters.

When turned on, you will see symbols or text to represent the following:

Paragraph/Hard break

Line/Soft break

Section break

Page break

Column break

Tab

Space

The new option to view non-printing characters in Google Docs is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. The gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains will begin on January 23, 2023.

"This feature provides a visual representation of what controls the formatting in a document, allowing you to make appropriate edits much easier," Google said.