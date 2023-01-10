Denmark's central bank website hit by cyberattack
Denmark's central bank has been targeted by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) cyberattack, resulting in trouble accessing its website on Monday and Tuesday, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
Monday's attack did not impact the bank's other systems or day-to-day operations, he said.
