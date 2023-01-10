Hackers targeted Danish central bank website; operations not affected

Denmark's central bank said on Tuesday its website had been targeted by hackers, resulting in trouble accessing its website on Monday and Tuesday.

The website was hit by a so-called distributed denials of service (DDoS), which directs a firehose of traffic towards targeted servers in a bid to knock them offline. The attack ended on Tuesday and did not impact the bank's other systems or day-to-day operations, a spokesman said.

