5G technology beginning of limitless opportunities: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the launch of 5G technology in the state is the beginning of limitless opportunities for the people which will result in a revolutionary transformation in every sector of the economy and social life.

Launching the 5G services in the state, the chief minister said that Assam has entered a new era of mobile connectivity after the successful launch of the indigenous 5G technology by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Initially, there was a debate regarding whether Chinese or American technology will be adopted but ultimately India launched 5G with its own indigenous technology. We have demonstrated our capability on how India can be self-reliant. We have proved that when we are faced with challenges, Indian scientists and industrial houses can rise to the occasion," Sarma said.

After Guwahati, the service will be launched in Silchar and other major towns.

Jio, the telecom brand owned by Reliance Industries, launched its services in Assam.

The chief minister was given a presentation on the transformational benefits of True 5G service.

Apart from their existing investment of Rs 9,500 crore, Jio is additionally investing over Rs 2,500 crore to deploy True 5G network in Assam.

