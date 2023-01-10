Left Menu

Manika, Sreeja reach pre-quarters of TT meet

PTI | Doha | Updated: 10-01-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 18:57 IST
Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula entered the pre-quarterfinals of the Asia Continental Stage of 2023 WTTC Finals but the country's three other women in the fray lost their respective matches here on Tuesday. Asian Cup bronze medallist Batra progressed with a 4-0 sweep of Hong Kong's Zhu Chengzhu. Akula advanced to the next stage of the tournament with a 4-3 win over Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei. However, Chitale Diya Parag lost 1-4 to Hirano Miu of Japan, Swastika Ghosh was blanked 4-0 by Korea's Jeon Jihee, and Reeth Tennison also suffered a 0-4 defeat at the hands of Hayata Hina of Japan. In the men's section, Harmeet Desai was thrashed 4-0 by China's Fan Zhendong.

