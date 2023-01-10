Left Menu

Mumbai: Four restaurant staffers held for beating up customer

Four waiters of a restaurant were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly thrashing three persons who demanded food after the establishment was shut for business in the western suburb of Andheri here, police said.The incident took place at a restaurant on Andheri-Kurla road on the night of January 7, an official from MIDC police station said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 19:01 IST
Mumbai: Four restaurant staffers held for beating up customer
  • Country:
  • India

Four waiters of a restaurant were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly thrashing three persons who demanded food after the establishment was shut for business in the western suburb of Andheri here, police said.

The incident took place at a restaurant on Andheri-Kurla road on the night of January 7, an official from MIDC police station said. The police launched a probe and tracked down the victim after a video of the incident surfaced on social media, in which the accused could be seen attacking three men with bamboo sticks, he said.

The complainant along with his brother and another relative had demanded food at the restaurant after it was closed for the day, he said.

The restaurant owner started verbally abusing the complainant and asked the waiters to beat him up, the official said. The accused have been arrested under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023