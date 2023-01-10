Himanta launches Jio 5G services in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that 5G technology in the state will bring limitless opportunities for the people, resulting in a revolutionary transformation in every sector of the economy and social life.

Launching 5G services of Jio in the state, the chief minister said that Assam has entered a new era of mobile connectivity after the successful launch of the indigenous 5G technology by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Initially, there was a debate regarding whether Chinese or American technology will be adopted but ultimately India launched 5G with its own indigenous technology. We have demonstrated our capability on how India can be self-reliant. We have proved that when we are faced with challenges, Indian scientists and industrial houses can rise to the occasion,” Sarma said.

Jio, the telecom brand owned by Reliance Industries, launched its 5G services in Assam.

The chief minister was given a presentation on the transformational benefits of True 5G service.

Apart from their existing investment of Rs 9,500 crore, Jio is additionally investing over Rs 2,500 crore to deploy the True 5G network in Assam. Airtel launched its 5G services in the northeastern state earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)