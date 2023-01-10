Left Menu

Hackers hit websites of Danish central bank, other banks

The banks included two of Denmark's largest, Jyske Bank and Sydbank, he said. Sydbank confirmed on its Facebook page that access to its website had been restricted on Tuesday. A Jyske spokesperson confirmed some customers had experienced problems accessing its website on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 20:16 IST
Hackers hit websites of Danish central bank, other banks

Hackers have disrupted access to the websites of Denmark's central bank and seven private banks in the country this week, according to the central bank and an IT firm that serves the industry.

The websites of the central bank and Bankdata, a company that develops IT solutions for the financial industry, were hit by so-called distributed denials of service (DDoS), which direct traffic towards targeted servers in a bid to knock them offline. A spokesperson for the central bank said its website was working normally on Tuesday afternoon and the attack did not impact the bank's other systems or day-to-day operations.

Access to the websites of seven private banks was briefly restricted on Tuesday after the DDoS attack on Bankdata, a company spokesperson said. The banks included two of Denmark's largest, Jyske Bank and Sydbank, he said.

Sydbank confirmed on its Facebook page that access to its website had been restricted on Tuesday. A Jyske spokesperson confirmed some customers had experienced problems accessing its website on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023