PTI Fact Check: Old photo, video of Kolkata slum shared on social media in name of Haldwani encroachment

An old photo and a video of people living near railway tracks were used on social media to claim that these were of the recent encroachment drive in Uttarakhand's Haldwani. A PTI Fact Check, however, found that the photo and video were not related to Haldwani. The image of people near the railway track was from Kolkata and was published in 2013. Similarly, the video that showed the slum areas near tracks was also from Kolkata, dating back to 2017. The PTI Fact Check desk did a Google Reverse Image Search on the photo.

The caption of the photo, posted in a January 6 tweet and viewed by 1000 users, read: ''This is What the Supreme Court has legitimised. And Our Govt has become Coward, Just Not taking any action, Bogus HMO. #HaldwaniEncroachment (Sic).'' The search results led to another tweet by Major Surendra Poonia, who posted the same photo with hashtag #HaldwaniEncroachment on January 5. The tweet was viewed 7.5 lakh times and reshared by more than 6,500 users.

The tweet read: ''Dear Friends, Don't buy land anywhere just unite with your community in large numbers and capture any Govt/Defence/Railway land; Milord will legitimise it. And if you raise your voice against this, you are endangering the country's secularism #HaldwaniEncroachment (Sic).'' On further search, the desk found a video on Twitter of people living near railway tracks claiming the visuals were of the alleged land encroachment in Haldwani. The tweet read: ''Here's a glimpse of the illegal Encroachment done by Rohingyas near Haldwani. And now they are playing the victim card like Shaheen Bagh through upfronting the ladies and child's. Even railway have the map of track on which ilg houses present. (Sic)” The video was posted on January 5, viewed by more than 22,000 users, and retweeted almost 200 times. On the search results page, the Fact Check team noticed the same photo published by Getty Images website on December 12, 2013.

While scanning the Getty Images page, the desk found the photographer's name as Samir Hussein. The caption suggested the place captured in the photo was a slum area near a railway track in Kolkata.

The photo description stated: ''People get on with their lives in a slum on the railway tracks as a commuter train goes past on December 12, 2013, in Kolkata, India. Almost one-third of the Kolkata population live in slums, and a further 70,000 are homeless.'' Subsequently, the desk took up the video shared in one of the viral tweets and used the InVid tool to check the details and keyframes. A Google Reverse Image Search on one of the keyframes led to an extended version of the video posted on YouTube on Jan 12, 2017.

The description of the video read: ''Kolkata railway track grab/occupied by the poor people. Railway track like people’s bathroom, kitchen, roof, club, playground, etc.'' On watching the video, it was noticed that the YouTube video of Kolkata slums was the extended version of the footage shared in the tweet linking it to Haldwani posted recently.

The photo and video investigation details proved that the social media users, without verifying the source, shared the old picture and footage from Kolkata linking them to the Haldwani railway land encroachment case. Readers can contact PTI Fact Check team on WhatsApp Number +91-8130503759 to share a claim or social media post they would like fact checked.

