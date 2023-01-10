Godrej Agrovet receives Indian Oil Palm Certification under IPOS Framework * Godrej Agrovet on Tuesday said it has been awarded a certification under the Indian Palm Oil Sustainability (IPOS) Framework.

The certification is awarded by an independent international certification body, to recognise sustainable practices adopted by its oil palm business.

The IPOS Framework, established by the Solvent Extractors Association of India with Solidaridad, the Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research and SOPOPRAD, lays down a set of environment friendly, economically viable and socially beneficial practices and guidelines, according to a statement.

''We look forward to achieving greater milestones in the near future,'' Godrej Agrovet CEO - Oil Palm Plantation Sougata Niyogi said.

*** IHCL inks two greenfield two Taj resorts in Lakshadweep * Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday signed two Taj-branded resorts on the islands of Suheli and Kadmat in Lakshadweep.

The greenfield projects are slated to open in 2026, and will be developed by IHCL, the company said in a statement.

The Taj at Suheli will have 110 rooms, including 60 villas on the beach and 50 water villas, and the Taj hotel at Kadmat, featuring 110 rooms will comprise of 75 beach villas and 35 water villas.

''We see significant potential in Lakshadweep, with its pristine beaches and coral reefs set amongst the Arabian Sea. The two world class Taj resorts will attract international as well as national travellers,'' IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.

*** Thomson Digital launches assessment-led learning platform Q&I * Publishing solutions provider Thomson Digitalon Tuesday said it has forayed into the edtech industry with the launch of Q&I, an assessment-led platform for the preparation of JEE and NEET.

Q&I is a platform curated for students preparing for competitive exams JEE and NEET. The platform understands that each individual is unique, with different strengths, goals and needs and accordingly aims to help with a personalised approach using AI, data analytics and machine learning to facilitate faster learning based on intrinsic abilities and preferences, Thomson Digital and Q&I Executive Director and CEO Vinay Singh said in a statement.

