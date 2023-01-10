Left Menu

Made-in-India TV shipment up 33 pc, TWS share grows 37 pc in Jul-Sep 2022: Counterpoint

In the electronic wearables category, the TWS segment led in terms of local manufacturing with almost 37 per cent of its shipments being manufactured in India, the report said.Electronics manufacturing services company Optiemus dominated the local manufacturing and contributed to more than 90 per cent of the shipments, the report said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 21:21 IST
Made-in-India TV shipment up 33 pc, TWS share grows 37 pc in Jul-Sep 2022: Counterpoint

Shipments of indigenously made television grew by 33 per cent to over 5 million units in the July-September 2022 quarter compared to the previous quarter, market research firm Counterpoint Research said on Tuesday.

According to the report, TWS (True Wireless Stereo) segment led the electronics wearable category in terms of local manufacturing with almost 37 per cent of its shipments being manufactured in India.

''Made-in-India TV shipments grew 33 per cent quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter of 2022 to reach over 5 million units. In the electronic wearables category, the TWS segment led in terms of local manufacturing with almost 37 per cent of its shipments being manufactured in India,'' the report said.

Electronics manufacturing services company Optiemus dominated the local manufacturing and contributed to more than 90 per cent of the shipments, the report said. Bharat FIH, Padget, Avishkaran and Optiemus were the top four brands and cumulatively contributed to almost 90 per cent of the locally manufactured TWS shipments.

In the tablets category, Samsung, Dixon and Wingtech contributed to more than 90 per cent of the locally manufactured shipments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023