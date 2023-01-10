Left Menu

Kotak Securities invests Rs 5 cr in fintech startup Banksathi

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 21:38 IST
Kotak Securities invests Rs 5 cr in fintech startup Banksathi

Kotak Securities has invested Rs 5 crore in Bengaluru-based fintech Banksathi by leading its pre-series-A round funding.

Kotak Securities in the recent past has made four strategic investments and two acquisitions in the startup space. While it has invested in Stockedge, eLearn Markets, Flipit Money and Multiple, its recent two acquisitions are Tradegyaani and Fundexpert, a company official told PTI.

The funding round also saw Letsventure, Wefoundercircle, Hem Securities and Inflexion Point Ventures collectively pumping in USD 4 million into the startup backed by Cred, the official said.

Through its startup investment and partnership team, Kotak Securities has also partnered with over 30 fintechs so far across various segments in capital markets, the official added.

On the Banksathi investment, Kotak Securities in a statement said on Tuesday that it has led the funding round in Banksathi which was founded in 2020 by Jitendra Dhaka and Sandeep Kaler.

Banksathi provides solutions for financial inclusion by creating an advisor-led digital distribution platform for financial services, and its services are available in five languages, and claims to serve over 7 lakh agents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023