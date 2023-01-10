Kotak Securities invests Rs 5 cr in fintech startup Banksathi

Kotak Securities has invested Rs 5 crore in Bengaluru-based fintech Banksathi by leading its pre-series-A round funding.

Kotak Securities in the recent past has made four strategic investments and two acquisitions in the startup space. While it has invested in Stockedge, eLearn Markets, Flipit Money and Multiple, its recent two acquisitions are Tradegyaani and Fundexpert, a company official told PTI.

The funding round also saw Letsventure, Wefoundercircle, Hem Securities and Inflexion Point Ventures collectively pumping in USD 4 million into the startup backed by Cred, the official said.

Through its startup investment and partnership team, Kotak Securities has also partnered with over 30 fintechs so far across various segments in capital markets, the official added.

On the Banksathi investment, Kotak Securities in a statement said on Tuesday that it has led the funding round in Banksathi which was founded in 2020 by Jitendra Dhaka and Sandeep Kaler.

Banksathi provides solutions for financial inclusion by creating an advisor-led digital distribution platform for financial services, and its services are available in five languages, and claims to serve over 7 lakh agents.

