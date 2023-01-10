Left Menu

Sebi's SCORES platform disposes of 2,980 complaints in December; receives 3,075 fresh plaints

These complaints were related to refunds, allotment, redemption and interest, among others.The regulator also said that there were 10 complaints as of December 2022, which were pending for more than three months.

Updated: 10-01-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 22:32 IST
Sebi's grievance redressal system SCORES disposed of 2,980 complaints against companies or market intermediaries in December, according to the data released by the markets regulator on Tuesday.

SCORES is a grievance redressal system that was launched by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in June 2011.

At the beginning of December, as many as 2,831 complaints were pending and 3,075 fresh complaints were received during the month. These complaints were related to refunds, allotment, redemption and interest, among others.

The regulator also said that there were 10 complaints as of December 2022, which were pending for more than three months. These complaints were related to research analysts, investment advisers, non-Demat, remat and transfer/dividend/rights/ redemption.

The average resolution time for a complaint was 30 days, it added.

In a separate public notice, Sebi mentioned seven entities against whom complaints have been pending for more than three months on SCORES as of December 2022.

These include Grovalue Financial Services, Profit Vista Financial Research proprietor Gaurav Agrawal, Analysewise Investment Advisors and Chetan Yashwant Shukla.

Shri Vardhman Overseas Ltd, Rajasthan Breweries Ltd and Kaushal Mehta are also the entities against whom complaints have been pending for over three months.

