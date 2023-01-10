Mumbai pilot's aircraft manufacturing dream takes wings, govt sanctions Rs 13 cr for 19-seater plane

Left Menu

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 12.91 crore to a company set up by Mumbai-based commercial pilot Captain Amol Shivaji Yadav to be used for research in indigenous aircraft manufacturing.A government resolution GR uploaded on the state administrations official website said the money is being given to Yadav to build a 19-seater aircraft.Yadav came into limelight when he built a prototype of a six-seater aircraft on the rooftop of his house in suburban Kandivli in 2011.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 22:49 IST
A government resolution (GR) uploaded on the state administration's official website said the money is being given to Yadav to build a 19-seater aircraft.

“This (Rs 12.91 crore) is a one-time financial subsidy to Yadav's Thrust Aircraft Pvt Ltd for research required to develop a 19-seater plane. The funds will be made available from the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute, Pune,” the official order said.

The GR restricted the use of funds other than the stated purpose of research and mandated the company to submit its utilisation certificate with details from time to time.

Yadav has been vocal about his aircraft manufacturing plans and in the past he made presentations to politicians seeking financial and technical assistance for his project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

