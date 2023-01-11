Science News Roundup: Britain's satellite hopes undimmed by mission failure; Rocket released in Europe's first satellite launch and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists chip away at how ancient Roman concrete stood test of time

The ancient Romans were brilliant engineers and builders, creating a dazzling array of magnificent structures including some that have survived to modern times virtually intact like the domed Pantheon in Rome. An indispensable material for the Romans was a form of concrete they developed that is known for remarkable durability and longevity, though its exact composition and properties have remained a mystery. A new study goes a long way toward solving this puzzle and, the researchers said, could pave the way for the modern use of a replicated version of this ancient marvel.

British scientists plan to expand genomic sequencing from COVID to flu

Genomic sequencing allowed the world to track new coronavirus variants throughout the pandemic. Now British researchers plan to use it to better understand a host of other respiratory pathogens, from influenza to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The work is aimed at shedding more light on known threats and, potentially, emerging ones, the team at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, working with the UK Health Security Agency, said.

Britain's satellite hopes undimmed by mission failure

Britain's hopes of becoming a prime launch site for small satellites remain intact despite the failure of what would have been the first launch into orbit from western Europe, business minister Grant Shapps said on Tuesday. Hours after the groundbreaking mission to launch nine satellites ended when a Virgin Orbit rocket launched from a jumbo jet suffered an anomaly that prevented it from reaching orbit, Shapps said another attempt would follow.

Omicron COVID booster cuts hospitalization in over 65s, Israeli study finds

The Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccine booster developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE sharply reduced hospitalizations among older patients, Israeli researchers said on Monday, in some of the first evidence of the jab's real-world effectiveness. The study by researchers from healthcare provider Clalit, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and Sapir College has not yet been peer reviewed.

Rocket released in Europe's first satellite launch

Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket was released from its carrier aircraft late on Monday, a key stage of Western Europe's first satellite launch that took off from the coastal town of Newquay in southwest England. The rocket was released from under the wing of a modified Boeing 747 out over the Atlantic Ocean, at about 35,000 feet (10,668 meters). Nine small satellites will be deployed from the vehicle.

Western Europe's first satellite launch takes off from UK's Newquay

Virgin Orbit's "Cosmic Girl" took off from Newquay's spaceport in Cornwall for Western Europe's first satellite launch late on Monday.

