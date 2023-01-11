Clayfin and Bandhan Bank win Best Digital Channel/Platform award from IBS Intelligence

Clayfin Technologies, a leading provider of Digital Customer Experience solutions for Banks and Financial institutions, and Bandhan Bank, one of India's fastest growing banks, have been awarded 'Best Digital Channel/Platform Implementation: Best Project Implementation' at IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2022. The recognition was basis the implementation of Corporate Internet Banking (version 5.x) by Clayfin as part of Bandhan Bank's vision to enhance their digital services to the SME sector. With the implementation of this new system, the bank now offers enhanced digital banking experience through enhanced self-administration, easy onboarding, more advanced risk mitigation and audit features.

Congratulating Bandhan Bank and Clayfin, Nikhil Gokhale, Head of Research at IBS Intelligence, said, ''With Clayfin's corporate internet banking platform, Bandhan Bank was able to offer a unique user experience to its corporate clients. The firm implemented the solution without any technological disruptions during migration. Furthermore, it enabled Bandhan to mitigate risks and audit its operations.'' Thanking IBS Intelligence and Bandhan Bank, Rajesh BLN, CEO of Clayfin, added, ''Clayfin's new Corporate Internet Platform came in as a right fit for Bandhan Bank on their accelerated path of growth for their corporate banking business. Today, this system ensures easy digital workflows, ensuring a unique experience for Bandhan Bank's customers. We are excited about the growing customer base and new services on this platform creating a greater impact for the bank's business.'' About IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2022 IBS Intelligence (IBSi) is the world's only pure-play Financial Technology focused research, advisory, and news analysis firm, with a 30-year track record and clients globally. The fourth edition IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards received over 151 nominations across 94 banks from 47 countries across the globe About Bandhan Bank Bandhan Bank Ltd is a banking and financial services company, headquartered in Kolkata, India. Bandhan Bank is present in 34 out of 36 states and union territories of India, with 5,639 banking outlets and more than 2.63 crore customers. Bandhan Bank started operations on August 23, 2015 and has mobilised deposits of over ₹96,331 crore and its total advances stand at over ₹99,338 crore as of March 31, 2022.

About Clayfin Clayfin is a leading provider of Digital Customer Experience solutions for Banks and Financial institutions. In a rapidly evolving digital world, Clayfin enables Banks and financial institutions to nurture and grow close ties with their customers by providing a superior and seamless omnichannel experience delivered at any digital point of interaction that the customer prefers. Clayfin works across geographies, and currently supports 80+ implementations across 30+ financial institutions.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980595/Clayfin_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)