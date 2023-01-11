Vymo Releases Comprehensive Guide to Sales Engagement, states "In 2023, AI will be able to intelligently guess customers' financial needs and shorten sales cycles."

Left Menu

Vymo, the Gartner-recognized sales engagement platform of choice for financial service institutions, has released a new report on how banks insurance companies empower their workforces with insights data to solve complex customer problems.

Vymo, the Gartner-recognized sales engagement platform of choice for financial service institutions, has released a new report on how banks & insurance companies empower their workforces with insights & data to solve complex customer problems. With more than 300,000 sellers using Vymo, the guide captures the depth of sales engagement and how it can help a sales organization improve sales effectiveness bottom-up.

While the pandemic accelerated the digitization of customer interactions and internal operations, FSIs need to be faster in adopting new technology. Customers expect the same one-tap experience and convenience from their banks and insurance providers as they do with the likes of Uber, Netflix & Doordash. Yet, the average sales rep spends just 23% of their time interacting with customers - less than what they spend on admin tasks.

Companies like Berkshire Hathaway, AIA, BNP Paribas, and Generali have deployed Vymo to capture customer engagement activities automatically, removing the need for manual sales reporting. Integrating with core systems, Vymo offers a 360-degree view of the customer to the agent, so he/she has a complete understanding of his/her needs. The 'Comprehensive Guide to Sales Engagement' serves as a checklist for enterprises transitioning from experience and intuition-based selling to data-driven selling - merging their sales process, applications, data, and analytics into a single pane of glass.

Rajesh Sabhlok, Managing Director - Asia Pacific, Vymo, says, ''Selling is as much an art as it is a science. Today's sellers need both of these to come together and deliver intelligent insights that can engage a customer through the sales lifecycle and deliver an unbeatable value proposition. Vymo's sales engagement guide serves as a primer to enterprises wanting to deepen their understanding of sales engagement.'' As people become more cautious about where they are investing their savings and earnings, adopting predictive technologies will play a key role in helping incumbents transform their agents into trusted advisors to their customers.

The complementary guide is available for download on Vymo's website at www.vymo.com/seg About Vymo Vymo (www.vymo.com) is the Sales Engagement Platform of choice for 300,000 salespeople across 65+ Global Financial Institutions such as AIA, Berkshire Hathaway, Generali, AXA, Sunlife, and HDFC Bank. The platform drives productivity bottom-up through nudges and interventions across the customer lifecycle.

Gartner recognizes Vymo as a Representative Vendor in the Sales Engagement Market Guide and by Forrester in the 2022 Wave report on sales engagement platforms.

Vymo has raised over $45M in funding from Sequoia Capital, Emergence Capital, and Bertelsmann India Investments and is also a winner of CB Insights' Demo Day and Microsoft's 'AI for All' awards.

Resources Download the report - www.vymo.com/seg Learn more about sales engagement - https://vymo.com/why-vymo Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement, Q3 2022 Report: https://www.vymo.com/forrester-wave-sales-engagement-2022/ Media Contact: Gunjan Saha pr@getvymo.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980738/SEG_Banner.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026997/Vymo_Logo.jpg

