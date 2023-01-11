Left Menu

Theranica partners with Dr Reddy’s for marketing wearable Nerivio in India

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-01-2023 10:29 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 10:29 IST
Theranica partners with Dr Reddy’s for marketing wearable Nerivio in India
  • Country:
  • India

Theranica, an Israeli digital therapeutics company has announced a strategic license and supply agreement with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., for the exclusive marketing and distribution of its FDA-approved Nerivio in India, subject to completion of the regulatory approval process.

Nerivio is a wearable migraine treatment that stimulates the body's pain receptors in order to relieve acute and chronic migraine pain.

A press release from Theranica on Tuesday said under the terms of the agreement, Dr. Reddy's will be responsible for the regulatory approval of Nerivio in India, after which it will exclusively market Nerivio in the country, manufactured and supplied by Theranica.

''This agreement aligns exactly with the vision of Theranica's founders. The winning combination of Theranica's neuroscience and digital health R&D with Dr. Reddy's industry leadership and large commercial footprint will bring Nerivio to millions of people in need of effective migraine therapy – in India and hopefully later in other parts of the world,” Alon Ironi, CEO and co-founder of Theranica said.

The agreement includes licensing fees for exclusive rights to market Nerivio in India. While the agreement applies only to India, the companies will continue discussions on expanding to additional territories outside the United States and China, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China propaganda against Uyghurs

East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China pr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023