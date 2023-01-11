Theranica partners with Dr Reddy’s for marketing wearable Nerivio in India

Theranica, an Israeli digital therapeutics company has announced a strategic license and supply agreement with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., for the exclusive marketing and distribution of its FDA-approved Nerivio in India, subject to completion of the regulatory approval process.

Nerivio is a wearable migraine treatment that stimulates the body's pain receptors in order to relieve acute and chronic migraine pain.

A press release from Theranica on Tuesday said under the terms of the agreement, Dr. Reddy's will be responsible for the regulatory approval of Nerivio in India, after which it will exclusively market Nerivio in the country, manufactured and supplied by Theranica.

''This agreement aligns exactly with the vision of Theranica's founders. The winning combination of Theranica's neuroscience and digital health R&D with Dr. Reddy's industry leadership and large commercial footprint will bring Nerivio to millions of people in need of effective migraine therapy – in India and hopefully later in other parts of the world,” Alon Ironi, CEO and co-founder of Theranica said.

The agreement includes licensing fees for exclusive rights to market Nerivio in India. While the agreement applies only to India, the companies will continue discussions on expanding to additional territories outside the United States and China, the release added.

