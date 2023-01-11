Left Menu

JBM Auto launches electric luxury coach 'Galaxy'

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 11-01-2023 11:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 11:40 IST
JBM Auto launches electric luxury coach 'Galaxy'

Greater Noida, Jan 11 (PTI) JBM Auto on Wednesday launched its first self-designed and self-manufactured electric luxury coach 'Galaxy' here at Auto Expo 2023.

The company, a part of USD 2.2 billion JBM group, also showcased its new series of e-buses, including city bus, staff bus and school bus.

Expanding the company's offering in the emerging electric vehicle segment, JBM Auto Vice Chairman Nishant Arya said it will grow ''exponentially'' over the next few years.

''The new range of electric buses will address the growing market requirements, especially the fleet owners, who are looking for sustainable, safe, reliable and profitable solutions,'' said Arya.

However, the company did not disclose the price of the coach.

Currently, 1,000 JBM electric buses are plying in 12 states.

''JBM group is the only player in the Indian market to offer an entire EV ecosystem and is committed to investing in green mobility solutions,'' Arya added.

Besides, JBM Auto will invest in upgrading manufacturing capacity and setting up new plants to cater to the growing demand.

The Galaxy's 12-metre high coach is equipped with the latest technology and has a seating capacity of 45 passengers.

It is powered by high energy density advanced lithium-ion battery, offering up to 1,000 kilometre per day, said JBM Auto.

