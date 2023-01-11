Left Menu

MG Motor India tags next-gen Hector at Rs 14.72 lakh

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 11-01-2023 12:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 12:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@MGMotorIn)
MG Motor India on Wednesday announced prices of its next-gen Hector, ranging between Rs 14.72-22.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hector is now available in five variants -- Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro. The company said the SUV is available in five, six, and seven-seater configurations.

The next-gen Hector has key safety features such as six airbags and a 360-degree HD camera.

Hector was introduced by MG Motor India in 2019.

The company unveiled a line-up of 14 production-ready vehicles from its portfolio at Auto Expo 2023 here.

It also unveiled two electric vehicles MG4, a hatchback, and the MG EHS, a plug-in hybrid SUV.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, said, ''Our EV and NEV range of products displayed here demonstrate MG's commitment and endeavours toward faster adoption of green and sustainable mobility in India.'' The launch of these vehicles would be based on consumer research and market feedback, he said.

Meanwhile, Ashok Leyland, an Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, showcased six vehicles at the expo. It included battery electric vehicle, fuel cell electric vehicle, hydrogen internal combustion engine vehicle, liquefied natural gas vehicle, intercity CNG bus and a mini passenger bus.

The automotive sector has seen a wave of technological upgrade in the last two years with green fuel being the future of the industry, Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO of Ashok Leyland, said.

''Our aim is to make India's alternate fuel segment self-reliant,'' he said.

Ashok Leyland said it plans to expand product lines and expand its presence in the fast-increasing alternate fuel segment.

Further, Hinduja Group firm SWITCH Mobility unveiled 'IeV series' at the expo.

Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer - SWITCH Mobility said there is an increasing demand for sustainable mobility solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

