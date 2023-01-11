Russia to launch backup Soyuz spacecraft to ISS following leak

Russia's space agency said on Wednesday it would launch a Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft on Feb. 20 to bring home two cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut from the International Space Station (ISS) after their original capsule sprang a coolant leak last month.

"The expedition of Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Francisco Rubio to the ISS is being extended. They will return to Earth on Soyuz MS-23," Roscosmos said.

The Dec. 14 leak stemmed from a tiny puncture in the external radiator of the Soyuz MS-22 capsule which is currently docked to the ISS and was due to bring the three crew members back to Earth in March.

