BYD India plans to launch luxury sedan BYD Seal in Q4 2023

Chinese electric carmaker BYD India on Wednesday said it is planning to launch its luxury sedan BYD Seal in the country during the last quarter of 2023.

The company unveiled the luxury model here at the Auto Expo here.

It is also planning to double its dealer network by 2023.

''With the unveiling of the electric luxury sedan BYD Seal and the launch of the BYD ATTO 3, blade battery and the e-platform 3.0; we resonate our commitment to contribute to the growth of the Indian electric vehicle segment with future EV technologies,'' BYD India Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles Sanjay Gopalakrishnan said.

The company claimed that BYD Seal has a range of up to 700 km on a single charge.

About ATTO 3, it said that only 1,200 units of this edition will be available in India at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

''The bookings of BYD ATTO 3 have been very encouraging and we are all set to start the first deliveries from January,'' Gopalakrishnan said.

BYD India expanded its network to 24 showrooms across 21 cities in just one year and plans to double the presence to 53 showrooms within 2023, the company added.

''The luxury sedan BYD seal is planned to be launched in India by Q4 2023,'' it said.

