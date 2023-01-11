Left Menu

BYD India plans to launch luxury sedan BYD Seal in Q4 2023

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 11-01-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 14:30 IST
BYD India plans to launch luxury sedan BYD Seal in Q4 2023

Chinese electric carmaker BYD India on Wednesday said it is planning to launch its luxury sedan BYD Seal in the country during the last quarter of 2023.

The company unveiled the luxury model here at the Auto Expo here.

It is also planning to double its dealer network by 2023.

''With the unveiling of the electric luxury sedan BYD Seal and the launch of the BYD ATTO 3, blade battery and the e-platform 3.0; we resonate our commitment to contribute to the growth of the Indian electric vehicle segment with future EV technologies,'' BYD India Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles Sanjay Gopalakrishnan said.

The company claimed that BYD Seal has a range of up to 700 km on a single charge.

About ATTO 3, it said that only 1,200 units of this edition will be available in India at Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

''The bookings of BYD ATTO 3 have been very encouraging and we are all set to start the first deliveries from January,'' Gopalakrishnan said.

BYD India expanded its network to 24 showrooms across 21 cities in just one year and plans to double the presence to 53 showrooms within 2023, the company added.

''The luxury sedan BYD seal is planned to be launched in India by Q4 2023,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023