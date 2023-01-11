Left Menu

Hafele Launches New Transformable Bed Fittings from the Space 2 Range

Hafele brings to you an assortment of transformable furniture fittings under its range that virtually multiply the space available. The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin.

Whether it's a sprawling apartment or a plush studio flat, transformable furniture is fast becoming the de-facto interior scheme for residential and commercial spaces. They can serve a variety of purposes or simply move out of the way when not in use resulting in fluid living and working. With furniture like these, the appearance and vibe of a room can change almost immediately. Hafele brings to you an assortment of transformable furniture fittings under its range that virtually multiply the space available. Space2 as we call it is a futuristic range that includes state-of-the-art bed fittings, kitchen countertop fittings and table fittings. These fittings integrate effortlessly within your interiors and astutely utilize the space available. The Bed Fittings falling under the Space2 range hold the potential of perfectly transforming your interior space into various settings, for e.g. basis the time of the day - where in the day time there may be more free space required for work or play, the bed fittings can be retracted while during the night, the bed fitting can be drawn out for you to unwind or basis multiple functionalities desired - where the bed fitting can be converted into a sofa or a cabinet unit by day or the space beneath the bed can be used for additional storage. Motorised Storage Bed System: We often turn the storage space under our mattress into an extended wardrobe to stack our bags, books, traditional wear etc., doing so however, without manually lifting the weight of the heavy mattress is a game changer.

Hafele brings to you a new age motorised storage bed fitting, which with its sleek build ensures not only optimal utilization of space but also uninterrupted access to the storage space with a 30° wide opening angle. It promotes convenient and hands-free operations with the help of a wireless remote control. The powerful 1500N pistons guarantee smooth opening and closing of the bed fitting and allow a weight carrying capacity of up to 200 kgs. Hafele India Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Mr. Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries. The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

