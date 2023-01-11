VodafoneZiggo taps Nokia to upgrade nationwide IP network

VodafoneZiggo has selected Nokia to upgrade its IP network to match the growing customer base and capacity requirements, the latter announced on Wednesday.

The Dutch telco is building a network that supports a new generation of fixed and mobile services, including 5G, and can handle the expected increase in network traffic and advanced services over the next 10 years with the necessary scale and quality of service (QoS).

Spanning 350 locations across the country, this network reliably and deterministically transports terabytes of communication and entertainment services delivered to VodafoneZiggo's consumers and businesses.

The partnership will see the Dutch telco deploying Nokia 7750 SR-1 routers, powered by its innovative FP routing silicon to deliver fixed and mobile services. The advanced QoS capabilities of FP silicon enable network convergence with performance certainty for all service traffic.

Nokia claims that its FP5 will provide more than three times capacity increase, with 800GE routing interfaces, and 75 per cent power savings over previous generations.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with VodafoneZiggo and support the evolution of their network architecture and services. Modelling shows that with this IP network, VodafoneZiggo can handle the next 10 years of traffic growth and at the same time reduce energy consumption per bit – a real sustainable investment for the future," said Rafael de Fermín, Senior Vice President of the Network Infrastructure business in Europe at Nokia.