PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 15:45 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 15:34 IST
Cabinet clears Rs 2,600 cr scheme to promote RuPay debit card, low value BHIM-UPI transactions
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 2,600 crore scheme for promoting RuPay debit cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions.

Under the scheme, banks would be provided financial incentives for promoting Point of Sale (PoS) and e-commerce transactions using RuPay and UPI in the current financial year.

It would help in building a robust digital payment ecosystem. The scheme would also promote UPI Lite and UPI123PAY as economical and user-friendly digital payments.

''Cabinet approves the incentive scheme for promotion of RuPay Debit Cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions (Person-to-Merchant),'' said an official tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

