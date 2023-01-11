'Search for Transcendence': When science fiction meets mythology!

HR professional Manini Priyan always wanted to write about familiar mythological characters set in a new context of space and in her debut novel, she fuses science fiction and mythology.

''Search for Transcendence: The Beginning'' follows the story of Captain Sakra and his crew of the Sura race, namely, Durga, Vayu, and Agni, who set sail aboard their mighty spaceship Airvata to find ambrosia, the elusive elixir in the universe that is believed to have mystical properties.

However, their mortal enemies, The Asuras, also have the same goal. What follows is an extraordinary story which uncovers the birth of a powerful being prophesied to save the universe.

Priyan describes her book as a space opera where she has written about familiar gods and goddesses and set them in the context of space.

''I love science fiction and I read and watch everything that is in this genre, so I wanted to a create something in this world,'' she says. ''In my novel, the Devas descend on earth on a spaceship, and they encounter their rivals - Asuras who have their own plans for earth. Their paths collide on Earth looking for a mystical elixir of the universe,'' she adds.

Priyan hopes readers will like the world that she has attempted to create, where they can immerse themselves in this world of spaceships, advanced technology, super powered beings, and all of them searching for transcendence through this mystical elixir of the universe.

