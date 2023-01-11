Left Menu

Simplilearn Further Strengthens Its Leadership with the Appointment of Eric Martorano as CRO for Its Commercial Business

The appointment is a part of Simplilearns larger goal of expanding and strengthening its teams globally to continue delivering the highest-quality upskilling.Martorano brings over 25 years of experience working with customers and partners across the globe and has a rich background in scaling large global businesses.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-01-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 15:54 IST
Simplilearn Further Strengthens Its Leadership with the Appointment of Eric Martorano as CRO for Its Commercial Business

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Simplilearn, the world’s #1 online bootcamp for digital economy skills, today announced the appointment of a key senior leader - Eric Martorano, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for its Commercial Business. The appointment is a part of Simplilearn's larger goal of expanding and strengthening its teams globally to continue delivering the highest-quality upskilling.

Martorano brings over 25 years of experience working with customers and partners across the globe and has a rich background in scaling large global businesses. He joins Simplilearn at a crucial period, as the company plans and invests in the growth of its commercial business, with the goal of delivering significant growth in the next few years, and to become the largest digital skilling company globally. He is based in Seattle, Washington (USA).

Martorano is a senior business executive with deep experience in driving global revenue strategy and go-to-market initiatives with a vision for providing exceptional customer experience through the intersection of people, partners, and technology. At Simplilearn, he will be responsible for leading and scaling the company's global commercial business which includes SMB through enterprise companies, as well as government organizations. With complete P&L responsibility, his core focus will be to accelerate business growth by owning the overall GTM strategy, leading sales and marketing, innovating in product and delivery for Simplilearn's business customers, driving excellence in enterprise operations, and nurturing customer relationships and business partnerships.

Speaking on the new appointment, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Simplilearn, said, “I am delighted to welcome Eric to the Simplilearn family. His extensive experience in scaling businesses will certainly help us further strengthen and expand the Simplilearn business as well as serve our commercial business partners better. Our commercial business is a key strategic priority for us. Simplilearn’s offerings in areas like New hire onboarding bootcamps, Digital skilling bootcamps and key industry certifications are an acute need for organisations trying to get ready for a digital future. I’m confident that Eric’s addition to our leadership team will help us scale our business to the next level.” Eric Martorano, CRO for Commercial Business, Simplilearn, said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the Simplilearn executive leadership team joining as the CRO for the Commercial Business. While I bring my own knowledge and expertise to the role, I look forward to working with and learning from the amazing Simplilearn team who are some of the industry's best. I believe that together we will scale to new heights of success as the Edtech domain continues to grow exponentially.” Simplilearn conducts more than 3,000 live classes per month, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn give learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains. About Simplilearn Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone company, is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, large corporations, and governments, Simplilearn’s role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com/.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023