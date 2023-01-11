Simplilearn Further Strengthens Its Leadership with the Appointment of Eric Martorano as CRO for Its Commercial Business

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Simplilearn, the world’s #1 online bootcamp for digital economy skills, today announced the appointment of a key senior leader - Eric Martorano, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for its Commercial Business. The appointment is a part of Simplilearn's larger goal of expanding and strengthening its teams globally to continue delivering the highest-quality upskilling.

Martorano brings over 25 years of experience working with customers and partners across the globe and has a rich background in scaling large global businesses. He joins Simplilearn at a crucial period, as the company plans and invests in the growth of its commercial business, with the goal of delivering significant growth in the next few years, and to become the largest digital skilling company globally. He is based in Seattle, Washington (USA).

Martorano is a senior business executive with deep experience in driving global revenue strategy and go-to-market initiatives with a vision for providing exceptional customer experience through the intersection of people, partners, and technology. At Simplilearn, he will be responsible for leading and scaling the company's global commercial business which includes SMB through enterprise companies, as well as government organizations. With complete P&L responsibility, his core focus will be to accelerate business growth by owning the overall GTM strategy, leading sales and marketing, innovating in product and delivery for Simplilearn's business customers, driving excellence in enterprise operations, and nurturing customer relationships and business partnerships.

Speaking on the new appointment, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Simplilearn, said, “I am delighted to welcome Eric to the Simplilearn family. His extensive experience in scaling businesses will certainly help us further strengthen and expand the Simplilearn business as well as serve our commercial business partners better. Our commercial business is a key strategic priority for us. Simplilearn’s offerings in areas like New hire onboarding bootcamps, Digital skilling bootcamps and key industry certifications are an acute need for organisations trying to get ready for a digital future. I’m confident that Eric’s addition to our leadership team will help us scale our business to the next level.” Eric Martorano, CRO for Commercial Business, Simplilearn, said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the Simplilearn executive leadership team joining as the CRO for the Commercial Business. While I bring my own knowledge and expertise to the role, I look forward to working with and learning from the amazing Simplilearn team who are some of the industry's best. I believe that together we will scale to new heights of success as the Edtech domain continues to grow exponentially.” Simplilearn conducts more than 3,000 live classes per month, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn give learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains. About Simplilearn Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone company, is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, large corporations, and governments, Simplilearn’s role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com/.

