Russia to launch new capsule to return space station crew

Russian space corporation Roscosmos said Wednesday that it will launch a new spacecraft to take some of the International Space Stations crew back to Earth after their capsule was damaged and leaked coolant.Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio arrived at the station in September on board a Soyuz MS-22 and planned to use the capsule to return to Earth.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 11-01-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 15:58 IST
Russian space corporation Roscosmos said Wednesday that it will launch a new spacecraft to take some of the International Space Station's crew back to Earth after their capsule was damaged and leaked coolant.

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio arrived at the station in September on board a Soyuz MS-22 and planned to use the capsule to return to Earth. But it leaked coolant last month, resulting in higher cabin temperatures.

After analysing the situation and discussing it with NASA, Roscosmos decided to launch a new Soyuz MS-23 capsule in crewless automatic mode on February 20 to take the trio back, Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov told reporters. In case of an emergency on the International Space Station that would require the evacuation of the entire crew before the new capsule arrives, space officials will consider whether the Soyuz MS-22 could be used safely, Borisov said.

The leak from the Soyuz MS-22 was spotted in December when the Russians were about to venture outside the station on a planned spacewalk and ground specialists saw a stream of fluid and particles emanating from the Soyuz on a live video feed from space.

Borisov said Wednesday that the analysis confirmed the leak was caused by a micrometeoroid.

Roscosmos and NASA both have said the incident hasn't posed any danger to the station's crew.

Along with Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio, four other crew members are currently on the space outpost: NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada; the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Koichi Wakata; and Anna Kikina of Roscosmos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

